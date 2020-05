Addressing the migrant worker crisis, the Supreme Court on May 28 directed that no fares for bus or train travel should be collected from them. The SC transferred the burden from the Centre to sates, making the latter responsible for footing the entire bill for transportation – by bus or train. The SC has directed the state of origin and the recipient state to share the burden.

The SC has asked state governments to pay for providing food and shelter to migrant workers, as they wait to be transported to their home towns. As per the order, it will the responsibility of the state government to publicise and notify areas where food is being distributed to these workers. It has asked states to take the responsibility of migrants walking home to shift them to shelter homes, provide them with food, water and tend to their medical requirements.

The SC has tasked states to oversee the registration of migrant workers and ensure their transportation at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Railways has been asked to provide food and water to migrants during their journey by train. The SC directed Railways to provide additional trains if requested by states.

The directions followed a vociferous defense of the Centre’s actions by the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta. He submitted that “prophets of doom” were responsible for spreading disinformation and negativity. He slammed “arm chair intellectuals” for sitting in air conditioned rooms, refusing to acknowledge steps taken by the government and turning the court into a political platform.

He argued before the top court that over 90 lakh migrant workers had been shifted and that over 3,700 trains were pressed into service for moving migrant workers. He submitted before the SC that the Railways was running at optimum capacity and that movement of essential goods could not be compromised.

The Solicitor General also argued that repeated reporting of isolated incidents has created a negative image. He held “local” factors “instigating” workers, responsible for many of them deciding to walk back home.

The SC observed that while there was no doubt that the Centre was working, several lapses in transportation, registration, providing food and shelter to migrants, had been noticed.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal, appearing for Delhi Shramik Sangathan, argued before the SC that the Centre had failed to prescribe minimum standards for shelter, food, water, medication and sanitation. He argued that Section 12 of the National Plan under the DMA Act requires for minimum standards to be prescribed. He criticised the Centre for passing the burden on states. He submitted that if the government had moved over 90 lakh people in May, it would take 3 more months to move all of migrant workers, which total to around 4 crore.