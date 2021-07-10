Mehul Choksi’s lawyers seek to fly him out of Dominica for treatment

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi’s lawyers have asked the Dominican judicial authorities to allow him to fly out of the country as his health is deteriorating and he needs immediate medical attention, according to a report.

The Dominica High Court has decided to hear Choksi's bail plea on medical grounds on July 12. It was earlier scheduled for July 23.

The diamantaire’s lawyers have alleged that he was beaten up not only during the kidnapping attempt but also during his detention in Dominica.

“On grounds of neurological issues, treatment of which is not available in Dominica, Mehul Choksi moved an application for preponing of the bail hearing which has been allowed by the court and the date now is July 12,” Vijay Aggarwal, Choksi’s lawyer, said, according to a Times Now report.

Mehul Choksi had bizarrely ‘ disappeared’ from Antigua and Barbuda earlier this year. Several theories – an attempt by Indian intelligence agencies to nab him, a romantic getaway with his mistress, an escape attempt to Cuba where he was honey-trapped and kidnapped -- emerged after he went missing. Soon after, he was soon found by Dominican authorities and arrested for illegal entry into the country.

Choksi had been residing in Antigua ever since he fled India in 2018. The fugitive had taken Antiguan citizenship and escaped shortly before the Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank scam came to light. His extradition proceedings are currently on in Antigua.

His lawyers are looking to move him to either back to Antigua or the United States, while the Dominican prosecution would prefer to instead fly him out to Trinidad, according to reports.