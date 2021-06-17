Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • legal>
    • Mehul Choksi remanded to state prison in Dominica, but to remain in hospital: His lawyer

    Mehul Choksi remanded to state prison in Dominica, but to remain in hospital: His lawyer

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    "Yes, police custody has been changed to prison custody but he shall remain in hospital as his medical condition has deteriorated," lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said.

    Mehul Choksi remanded to state prison in Dominica, but to remain in hospital: His lawyer
    A magistrate court in Dominica on Thursday sent businessman Mehul Choksi to state prison, his lawyer in India said, but added that he would continue to remain in hospital as his medical condition "deteriorated". The diamond trader was earlier in police custody.
    "Yes, police custody has been changed to prison custody but he shall remain in hospital as his medical condition has deteriorated," lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said.
    The development is being seen as a ray of hope for India which has approached the Dominica High Court seeking to be impleaded as a party in the case filed by lawyers of Choksi whose bail plea was earlier rejected.
    Choksi is wanted in India in a case of loan fraud worth about Rs 13,500 crore in the state-run Punjab National Bank.
    First Published:  IST
    Previous Article

    Delhi riots: HC asks trial court to decide with 'promptitude' on release of 3 student activists

    Next Article

    PepsiCo India takes Parle Agro to court over tagline ‘For the Bold’

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Adani Ports646.90 -59.80
    Tata Steel1,103.75 -38.40
    IndusInd Bank984.05 -29.65
    Hindalco369.25 -11.00
    Eicher Motors2,673.75 -67.30
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    IndusInd Bank984.25 -29.45
    Dr Reddys Labs5,288.30 -117.45
    NTPC117.25 -2.55
    Maruti Suzuki6,968.75 -143.90
    Axis Bank738.20 -11.30
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Adani Ports646.90 -59.80 -8.46
    Tata Steel1,103.75 -38.40 -3.36
    IndusInd Bank984.05 -29.65 -2.92
    Hindalco369.25 -11.00 -2.89
    Eicher Motors2,673.75 -67.30 -2.46
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    IndusInd Bank984.25 -29.45 -2.91
    Dr Reddys Labs5,288.30 -117.45 -2.17
    NTPC117.25 -2.55 -2.13
    Maruti Suzuki6,968.75 -143.90 -2.02
    Axis Bank738.20 -11.30 -1.51

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.07750.75501.03
    Euro-Rupee88.40900.52900.60
    Pound-Rupee103.32200.83900.82
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67140.00901.36
    View More