Mehul Choksi deportation documents sent by India in private jet to Dominica: Antiguan PM

Updated : May 30, 2021 11:33:28 IST

The Dominica High Court has stayed the removal of Choksi from its soil and put a gag order on the developments till the matter is heard in an open court on June 2.
Purported pictures of 62-year-old Choksi that have surfaced in Dominica shows him with red swollen eye and bruises on his hands.
Choksi took citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 using the Citizenship by Investment programme before fleeing India in the first week of January 2018.
Published : May 30, 2021 11:33 AM IST

