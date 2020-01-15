Business
MCA proposes Unitech management takeover to bring relief for homebuyers
Updated : January 15, 2020 08:42 PM IST
MCA has submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Wednesday proposing management takeover of Unitech.
MCA has informed the court that the takeover of Unitech management can be done with certain riders.
Unitech new management will get immunity from ongoing investigation by various investigating authorities
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more