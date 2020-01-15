#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
MCA proposes Unitech management takeover to bring relief for homebuyers

Updated : January 15, 2020 08:42 PM IST

MCA has submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Wednesday proposing management takeover of Unitech.
MCA has informed the court that the takeover of Unitech management can be done with certain riders.
Unitech new management will get immunity from ongoing investigation by various investigating authorities
India's exports fall 1.8% for 5th month in December 2019

Amazon SMBhav: Jeff Bezos says Amazon India to invest $1 billion to digitise SMBs

Amazon pumps in over Rs 1,715 crore into India units

