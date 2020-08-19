Legal Mauritius arrests Indian captain of Japanese ship that spilled oil Updated : August 19, 2020 08:03 AM IST UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the UN Development Program has allocated USD 200,000 to address the immediate impact of the spill. The Mauritius government is under pressure to explain why immediate action wasn’t taken to empty the ship of its fuel before it began to leak. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply