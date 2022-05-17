Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
  • Home>
  • legal News>

  • Mathura court allows plea to seal Shahi Idgah near Krishna Janmabhoomi; next hearing on July 1

Mathura court allows plea to seal Shahi Idgah near Krishna Janmabhoomi; next hearing on July 1

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Over the past several years, at least 10 petitions had been pending in the Mathura court in connection with the dispute. The petitioners had been claiming that the Shahi Idgah mosque was built after demolishing a part of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple.

Mathura court allows plea to seal Shahi Idgah near Krishna Janmabhoomi; next hearing on July 1
A Mathura court on Tuesday allowed the plea to seal the Shahi Idgah Masjid near Krishna Janmabhoomi in the district. The court will hear the matter on July 1.
Petitioner Mahendra Pratap Singh has requested security at the mosque to ensure that "Hindu idols, symbols are safe". His petition was earlier dismissed by the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court.
Over the past several years, at least 10 petitions had been pending in the Mathura court in connection with the dispute. The petitioners had been claiming that the Shahi Idgah mosque was built after demolishing a part of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple on a stretch of 13.37 acres of the land adjacent to the Krishna Janmbhoomi temple.
The petitioners had been demanding that the stretch of land be returned to the temple.
The copy will be updated soon
Tags
Next Article

Choosing the Right Asset Class

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More