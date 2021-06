During Delhi High Court's hearing of Juhi Chawla's lawsuit citing radiation risk posed by 5G telecom on Wednesday, someone joined and interrupted the session by singing her movie songs. He continued singing until the judge ordered the removal of the man from the court. But, he rejoined the hearing and continued singing another song.

Responding to this, Chawla's counsel said, "I hope one of the respondents haven't set up someone to do this. No supporter of Juhi will do this," adding, "it seems like the person is already affected by 4G radiation."