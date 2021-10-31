Man shot at over inter-faith marriage by brother-in-law, survives

A 26-year-old man was shot at allegedly by his brother-in-law and his friend over an inter-faith marriage in northwest Delhi's Model Town area, police said on Sunday. The victim, Deva, who runs a gym in Adarsh Nagar, is currently undergoing treatment here at a hospital, they said.

Police said he was attacked by his brother-in-law Shahnawaz alias Shahbaz (21), a resident of Jahangirpuri, and his friend Harshit alias Hrithik (20), a resident of Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Police said they got the information around midnight that a man is lying on the road with a bullet shot injury near Shalimar Park area of Model Town. The injured was shifted to hospital and his condition is serious, police said. In its investigation, Police found that accused Shahnawaz is brother of victim's wife, and is friends with Harshit. Shanawaz was angry that his sister had married a man from another community against their family's wish, so he hatched a plan and brought along his friend, a senior police officer said.

The couple is married for nearly four-five months now, the officer said. To execute their plan, the two accused called Deva for a meeting with a view to eliminate him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usha Rangnani (Northwest) said an inquiry revealed that Deva with two pillion riders came on a motorcycle at the spot where the incident took place. The two riders, Shahnawaz and Hrithik, there shot at him with country-made pistols and fled the spot, she said. "We registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of Arms Act. Several teams were formed and an investigation was taken up. Within six hours of reporting the incident, we nabbed and arrested both the accused men, Rangnani said. Shahnawaz and Harshit were arrested on Sunday and pistols used by them in the incident, including a live cartridge, were recovered from their possession, she said.

The motorcycle, an Enfield Bullet, of the victim has also been recovered from their possession, she said, adding both the accused have confessed to their crime.