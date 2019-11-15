Supreme Court holds Singh brothers, Fortis Healthcare guilty of contempt

Supreme Court (SC), in its ruling on Friday, held Singh brothers, Fortis Healthcare guilty of contempt. The court said Malvinder and Shivinder Singh can 'purge' contempt by depositing Rs 1,175 crore each.

The SC also refused to lift stay on IHH Healthcare's open offer for Fortis and launched a suo moto contempt against Fortis. The court said, "Issue of open offer to be decided when hearing the contempt case of Fortis."

Japanese drugmaker Daiichi had moved Supreme Court to launch contempt proceedings against the Singh brothers for non-payment of Rs 3500 crore arbitral award.