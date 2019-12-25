Healthcare
Former Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh arrested in another case
Updated : December 25, 2019 07:15 AM IST
Malvinder and Shivinder systematically siphoned off and diverted public money in a clandestine manner for their own benefit.
A Delhi court had on Monday extended the judicial custody of Malvinder Singh and a co-accused by two weeks in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at RFL.
