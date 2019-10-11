Business
Malvinder & Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody in Religare Finvest case
Updated : October 11, 2019 04:13 PM IST
Malvinder Singh was arrested on Friday morning
Shivinder Singh, Sunil Godhwani, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena were arrested on Thursday
Malvinder and Shivinder Singh to be in police custody till October 15
