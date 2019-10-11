#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Malvinder & Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody in Religare Finvest case

Updated : October 11, 2019 04:13 PM IST

Malvinder Singh was arrested on Friday morning
Shivinder Singh, Sunil Godhwani, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena were arrested on Thursday
Malvinder and Shivinder Singh to be in police custody till October 15
Malvinder & Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody in Religare Finvest case
