Maharashtra tops in justice delivery, reveals India Justice Report

Updated : November 07, 2019 03:36 PM IST

Among the small states Goa topped the list followed by Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh.
Maharashtra is followed by Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
Among 18 large and mid-sized states with over one crore population, Uttar Pradesh showed a greater intention to improve its capacities.
Maharashtra tops in justice delivery, reveals India Justice Report
