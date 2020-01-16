Maharashtra most corrupt state, reports highest number of cases for 3rd time in a row

Maharashtra reported 936 corruption cases in 2018, the highest among all states, shows an NCRB report on crimes in India. The state has topped the list for the third time in a row.

The number of corruption cases reported in the state has slightly increased from the 925 reported in 2017, however, it is lower than the 1,016 cases reported in 2016.

The total number of corruption cases reported in 2018 is 4,244, up from 4,042 in 2017, shows the data released by NCRB. Maharashtra is followed by Odisha with 494 corruption cases reported. The state saw no change in the number compared to 2017.

At the third spot is Karnataka with 378 corruption cases reported, up from 289 in 2017. Rajasthan reported 372, Gujarat 333 and Tamil Nadu 264.

Northeast states have the lowest numbers, with Sikkim reporting no corruption cases in 2018, as in 2017, and Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram reporting 1, 4, 6 and 7 cases, respectively.

Uttar Pradesh, the state with the largest population, reported 84 cases of corruption in 2018, up from 58 in 2017. Jammu and Kashmir too reported 84 corruption cases, with no change in the number from 2017.

While Maharashtra topped the list of corruption cases reported, its conviction rate remained pathetic, with only 56 convictions in 2018 out of 374 cases in which trials were completed.