Maharashtra most corrupt state, reports highest number of cases for 3rd time in a row
Updated : January 16, 2020 02:44 PM IST
The number of corruption cases reported in Maharashtra has slightly increased to 936 from the 925 reported in 2017, however, it is lower than the 1,016 cases reported in 2016.
The total number of corruption cases reported in 2018 is 4,244, up from 4042 in 2017.
Northeast states have the lowest numbers, with Sikkim reporting no corruption cases in 2018, as in 2017, and Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram reporting 1, 4, 6 and 7 cases, respectively.
