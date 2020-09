The Madras High Court, on July 25, 2020, passed an order in the D Siluvai Venance vs Inspector of Police. The import of this order was not immediately apparent since the case was ostensibly about a petty physical gambling allegation, of the type routinely litigated in India. However, the order, in addition to the matter at hand, also held forth on some related issues including, most importantly, the issue of regulation of online gaming or eSports. The facts of the case related to a group of people playing card games for stakes, a prohibited action under the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act.

Since the application of the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act was in question, the Hon’ble Court posed a query as to how online games were allowed to be played when physical card games were being prosecuted. In response to the query, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Law and Order, filed a status report on behalf of the Director-General of Police, Tamil Nadu, that—“there was a growing addiction for online gaming/gambling, particularly among the youngsters causing the financial crisis in families.” The response also mentioned that—"online gaming companies in India are now required to comply with multiple laws of India, both Central and State, but, most of them are not complying with techno legal requirements of different laws of India.”

The Court in response to this went into some detail regarding the precedents set by other Hon'ble High Courts as well as the Supreme Court regarding the regulation of gaming and the issue of what constituted a game of skill versus a game of chance. Further, with regard to the regulation of online games, the court had the following views:

To regulate the physical sports/games, we are having a legislative set up, but having such a set up to deal with the emerging online games/ virtual games is the need of the hour. A comprehensive regulatory framework by a regulatory body is necessary to regulate the online sports and to curb any illegal activities as well. In fact, such regulation of online sports would encourage investment in the sector, which could lead to technological advancements as well as the generation of revenue and employment.

Subtly pointing out the anachronism of Indian gambling legislations, the Madras High Court stated that while the law differs from state to state and what is permitted in one state may be an offence in another, it is also true that a similar standard applies across the board and that regulation of the space is essential to prevent the abuse of the law. The Court also rejected the contention of the Tamil Nadu police that all online gaming activity amounted to gambling and was illegal.

All of India’s various laws, with some exceptions covered below, are based on The Public Gambling Act, 1867. Sikkim and Nagaland are the only two states who have introduced regulations pertaining to online gaming. Except for Odisha and Assam, most of the states have excluded ‘games of skill’ from the applicability of its respective gaming/gambling laws. Further, playing certain games including ‘Poker’, both online and offline, is permitted under the laws of West Bengal, subject to a licence from the appropriate State Authorities. In Goa, gambling is permitted only in government permitted places operated as casinos.

The gaming industry is witnessing a paradigm shift with the evolution of television, digital and online gaming models. Following the increased internet penetration from the mid-1990s, internet-based online games have gained huge popularity. The Digital India initiative under the aegis of the existing government has led to improving the infrastructure as a whole. Better internet speed even in remote areas has led to more consumption of content even in rural areas. Post demonetisation, digital online payment systems have provided a boost to the online gaming industry.

All these factors add to the huge potential of the market in India and have led to a surge in the number of online gaming sites over the last few years. The popularity of online gaming is best evidenced by the rapid growth of the popularity of online card games, like Poker and Rummy and new-age games like eSports and fantasy sports. Mobile and online models have received further impetus in India by the telecom revolution, internet and cable TV penetration in substantial parts of our population. KPMG India in a study in September 2019 suggested that the Indian online gaming industry is set to exceed Rs .25,000 crore by 2024. However, operating a gaming business is not so easy in India where the laws are stringent. Laws on online gambling in India still remains a grey area which is yet to be adjudicated by the Courts of India.

Furthermore, it is important to note that the lack of regulation of online gaming comes with serious costs. In the absence of a specific regulatory framework, the distinction between online games, with prize money or otherwise, is often conflated with gambling and accordingly prosecuted. It is in this misunderstanding of the industry that the genesis of the petition before the Hon’ble Madras HC lies. Online gaming may or may not include forms of card games. Further, the law on gambling and what constitutes gambling varies from state to state in India, even within the larger national standard of “game of skill” laid down by the Hon’ble Supreme Court. In this scenario, what is legal in one state may be illegal in the neighbouring state. Telangana and Karnataka provide a useful example of this diversity.

Moreover, as stated above, Odisha and Assam also include games of skill in their definition of gaming. This leaves such states unable to take advantage of a burgeoning economic opportunity and further, also brings in all competitive and prize money winning online gaming activity, including such games that have no relation to cards or real-world games, such as strategy games, first-person shooters or online sports games, under its ambit.

Indeed online skill gaming in India is witnessing tremendous growth, fueled by access to technology, innovation and changing consumption patterns. The current status of the regulatory landscape will require this industry to set-up policies and procedures like self-regulation, ensuring high standards of corporate governance, integrity and transparency. These initiatives would not only reduce the instances of problem-gamers and improve consumer protection but will ensure the development of an industry outlook that contributes to the welfare of the nation through employment and taxation.

The Madras High Court’s views on this matter should be taken seriously by all state governments. The Court judgement concludes with a telling comment, “Therefore, this Court hopes and trusts that this Government shall take note of the present alarming situation and pass suitable legislation, thereby, regulating and controlling such online gaming through license, of course, keeping in mind the law of the land as well as the judicial precedents in this regard…”