Madras High Court issues notice to Centre on new IT rules

The Madras High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre over a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the new IT rules. The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed issuing the notice on a plea by the Digital News Publishers Association, comprising 13 outlets that challenged the constitutional validity of the Information Technology rules 2021.
