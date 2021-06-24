Home

    • Madras High Court issues notice to Centre on new IT rules

    Madras High Court issues notice to Centre on new IT rules

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    The Madras High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre over a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the new IT rules. The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed issuing the notice on a plea by the Digital News Publishers Association, comprising 13 outlets that challenged the constitutional validity of the Information Technology rules 2021.

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Infosys1,551.95 48.80 3.25
    TCS3,364.15 102.75 3.15
    JSW Steel678.70 13.20 1.98
    Larsen1,502.85 23.60 1.60
    HCL Tech987.15 14.25 1.46
