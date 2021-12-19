Madhya Pradesh HC to hear case of alleged ganja smuggling via Amazon platform tomorrow

The Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court will hear the case of alleged sale of ganja through Amazon platform on Monday (December 20).

The case against the e-commerce giant was filed by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and the traders’ body will be represented in the court by Senior Lawyer of Supreme Court Shilpi Jain and Shradha Dubey and other battery of lawyers.

Last month, the CAIT had held a nationwide protest against alleged unethical practices by Amazon in the country. Traders held placards with depictions of Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos.

The traders’ body alleged that Amazon had sold marijuana worth Rs 1 crore through its platform, earning a 66 percent commission on the drug, and was also responsible for selling chemicals that were used to make bombs for the Pulwama attack. They also protested against Amazon for reportedly selling poison on its platform.

Also Read:

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Police had filed a case against executive directors of Amazon India after busting a racket that allegedly sold ganja (cannabis) under the guise of selling a sweetener through the e-commerce platform. Amazon had said that it does not allow sale of illegal products through its platform, and it was cooperating with the probe in the matter.

However, the FIR did not name any individual official. A case was registered under the NDPS Act at Gohad police station in Bhind on November 13 after 21.7 kilograms of ganja was seized from Gwalior residents Bijendra Tomar and Suraj alias Kallu Pawaiya, Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh had said.

Their questioning led to the arrest of Mukul Jaiswal, another Gwalior resident, and purchaser Chitra Balmiki, a resident of Mehgaon in Bhind, he said. The investigation revealed that Pawaiya and Jaiswal had formed a company named "Babu Tex" and got it registered on Amazon as a seller, Singh said. They supplied ganja from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh through the company under the guise of selling stevia, a plant-based sweetener, he said.