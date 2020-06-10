Madhu Kapur, family withdraws case against Yes Bank

Private lender Yes Bank on Tuesday said that Madhu Kapur, wife of the bank's late co-founder Ashok Kapur, and her family have withdrawn a case filed against it in 2013.

The case was filed by Kapur when the family was locked in a pitched battle with the bank, then headed by Rana Kapoor who was subsequently dismissed by RBI in 2018.

After Ashok Kapur, the founding chairman of the bank, died in the November 2008 Mumbai terror attack, the relations between his family and Rana Kapoor, who are related, soured.

Madhu Kapur in her suit had sought various reliefs including recognition of the family's right to participate in the management of the bank.