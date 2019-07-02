MacKenzie Bezos, wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to get $38 billion in world's biggest divorce settlement
Updated : July 02, 2019 02:09 PM IST
MacKenzie, 49, an author, will become the world's fourth-richest woman, and has already promised to give away at least half of her fortune.
MacKenzie had married Jeff in 1993, a year before he started Amazon from his garage in Seattle.
