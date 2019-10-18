Lost five kg in 43 days in jail, suffered two bouts of illness: Chidambaram to SC
Updated : October 18, 2019 11:01 PM IST
Chidambaram sought bail from the top court in the case and said following the two bouts of illness, he was administered antibiotics.
Sibal said with the onset of winter, the 74-year-old Congress leader might face more health complications.
