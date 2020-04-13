  • SENSEX
Indian markets shut today for Good Friday
Asian stocks gain on hopes pandemic is approaching peak
Oil prices rebound as traders await OPEC meeting
Rupee settles 9 paise higher at 76.28 against dollar
Coronavirus lockdown: Assam allows liquor shops, associated establishments, to open

Updated : April 13, 2020 12:02 AM IST

The state of Assam will allow liquor shops besides its associated supply chain such as warehouses, bottling plans and distillery units, to open for seven hours every day from April 13, a government order said.
