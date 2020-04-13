Coronavirus lockdown: Assam allows liquor shops, associated establishments, to open

The state of Assam will allow liquor shops besides its associated supply chain such as warehouses, bottling plans and distillery units, to open for seven hours every day from April 13, a government order said.

These units will be allowed to open between 10 am and 5 pm, subject to guidelines laid down the state health department.

"Shops may work with bare minimum staff and provide hand sanitisers to customers and staff while handling the bottles and cash," the letter said.

It is the responsibility of the shops and other establishments to maintain social distancing and other guidelines issued by the National Health Mission to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"The wholesale warehouses, distilleries, breweries, bottling plants shall work with bare minimum staff but not more than 50 per cent of their regular staff and workers," the letter said.

It stated that all the permitted establishments must arrange to keep their staff and workers within their campus and arrange food and other amenities for them.

"If the above arrangement is not possible, they shall arrange to keep such workers and staff at a designated place nearest to the factory premises.

"They shall also arrange transportation for the staff and workers from the designated place to the factory by observing all the COVID-19 guidelines," the letter issued by the government said.

For transportation of liquor consignments, vehicle passes shall be obtained from the deputy commissioners of the respective districts.

"Any violation of the guidelines issued in regard to COVID-19 will invite cancellation of the excise license," the letter added.