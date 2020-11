The Supreme Court has resumed the hearing in the interest waiver or loan moratorium case. The apex court has disposed of the application of Gajendra Sharma seeking interest on interest waiver. The other applications of power producers and various state CREDAI are being heard.

A bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah will continue hearing the case today.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for Government to SC - There is a mechanism in place, issues should be allowed to be ironed out as per the mechanism. As per the economic state, various factors come into play for the govt to decide on the fiscal issue.

Harish Salve for Indian Banks Associaton to Supreme Court: SC had passed dormers restraining banks from classifying accounts as NPAs. "This restraining order should be vacated. Banks are rendered helpless against defaulting borrowers," he said.

Here are the highlights of the Supreme Court hearing on November 19.

On November 19, the apex court had directed the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to respond to suggestions from the power sector while disposing of pleas in which the petitioners are satisfied with compound interest waiver.

The reliefs sought by power gencos in the last hearing -

1. RBI to allow restructuring of funds borrowed from LIC, AIFs, FPIs, Foreign Banks. RBI currently allows restructuring only by banks, NBFCs, Cooperatives.

2. Restructuring should be subject to request by borrowers, not subject to discretion of the lender.

3. Restructuring requires logistical exercises such as forensic audit. Requirements such as these should be dispensed with.