Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister's son Ashish Mishra sent to 3-day police remand

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra has been sent to three-day police remand with conditions in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, said SP Yadav, prosecution advocate. Ashish was arrested on October 10 in connection with the incident, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

Ashish was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down the farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit on October 3.

Two BJP workers and their driver were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. Local journalist Raman Kashyap also died in the violence. A medical team examined Ashish Mishra in the crime branch office after which he was taken for production before a judicial magistrate, who sent him to 14-day judicial custody, senior prosecution officer SP Yadav told PTI.

A senior official said the Union minister's son was taken to the district jail, where he has been placed in quarantine under the COVID-19 protocol. "Initially, inmates are kept in isolation, away from the main barrack. Jail food is being given to him. The quarantine period is of 14 days and his (medical) tests will be done," the official said.