Bishop Franco Mulakkal, the Catholic bishop arrested for assaulting a nun, has been acquitted by a court in Kerala.

Franco Mulakkal was accused by a nun of raping her several times between 2014 and 2016 during his visits to her convent when he was the Bishop of the Jalandhar diocese.

The court acquitted him of all charges after a trial that lasted for more than 100 days citing lack of evidence.

(This is a developing story. Please check for further updates.)

