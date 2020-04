The Kerala High Court has intervened in what has festered into an inter-state blockade between Kerala and Karnataka in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak. The court ordered that the temporary closure on the border between the two states be removed, to facilitate passage of vehicles carrying patients who need treatment.

“We may reiterate that we expect the Central Government to act expeditiously in this matter, taking note of the human lives that are at stake,” said the court order, urging the Centre to intervene at the earliest, to remove the blockade that has been placed since the COVID-19 lockdown.

Ever since the lockdown, Karnataka has sealed its border with Kerala on National Highway 66, just beyond Kasargod, which is Kerala’s northernmost district. This has prevented ambulances from passing Kasargod to Mangaluru in Karnataka, where patients from Kerala usually go to access healthcare facilities like hospitals. The blockade has resulted in the death of seven patients from Kerala seeking emergency medical treatment.

Despite multiple appeals from the Kerala Government, many from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself, the BJP-run Karnataka Government has refused to remove the closure. Kerala has reported 265 COVID-19 positive cases, Karnataka has 110.

Kerala Government to construct Medical Centre in Kasargod

Reacting swiftly to the blockade imposed by Karnataka, the Kerala Government has said it will build a medical centre in Kasargod to battle COVID-19, equipped with 200 isolation beds. The decision comes after multiple appeals made by Kerala to re-open the border, have been turned down by the Karnataka Government.