The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed for two months the CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the ’Life Mission’, a state housing project envisaging total housing for the homeless. Justice V G Arun granted the stay considering a plea filed by the Kerala government, seeking to quash an FIR filed by the CBI, naming Life Mission for alleged violation of FCRA.

The CBI had filed an FIR in a Kochi court under Section 120 B of the IPC and Section 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 on a complaint by Wadakancherry Congress MLA Anil Akkara, listing Santosh Eappen, Managing Director of Unitac Builder, Kochi, as the first accused and Sane Ventures as the second accused.