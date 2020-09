Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated an online portal for e-filing of consumer complaints. The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DSCDRC) has decided to launch the e-Filing portal for the convenience of the consumers, especially in these challenging times of Corona, an official statement said.

Through this portal, consumers will be able to register complaints with the DSCDRC from the comfort of their homes.

While inaugurating the online system, Kejriwal said while the Delhi government is encouraging people to stay indoors during COVID-19, the online complaint filing system will prove to be an essential step towards supporting its efforts.

He added that Delhi is the first state to have launched the e-filing system and this will show a direction to the other states as well as the entire country.

Inaugurating the e-filing portal via digital conference, Kejriwal said, "I want to welcome Madam Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal Ji, Hon'ble Food & Supply Minister Imran Hussain Ji, Secretary Meena Ji, and all other officials present in this event. I am happy that the system of e-filing of consumer complaints is beginning today. Delhi is the first state to have launched such a system to provide convenience to the citizens.”

“This is a convenient step for the citizens, they do not need to visit offices, be it an advocate or an ordinary citizen, anyone can file their complaint at the comfort of their homes with 24x7 access and no time limits. The payments can also be done online.”

“I was going through the pendency of cases today and I hope that steps will be taken to resolve the 7,000 pending cases of the State Commission in the district courts. The e-filing will prove to be a very significant step in this direction as well. I want to congratulate all the officials as well as the citizens of Delhi."

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain said, "On behalf of the DSCDRC, I want to assure you that we will do everything to provide convenience to the public and resolve consumer complaints at the earliest."