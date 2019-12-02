Finance
Karvy Stock Broking's trading licence suspended: What clients can do now?
Updated : December 02, 2019 03:52 PM IST
Market experts advise to verify the securities’ names and their respective quantities in the latest statement sent by either of the depositories with statements received before.
In case of mismatch, one needs to file a complaint with either the CDSL or NSDL – the entity connected to the demat account.
“The clients should transfer their securities out of their Karvy account. Check the existing Karvy Stock Broking’s demat account. Get the latest statement sent by either of the depositories,” said Brijesh Bhatia, Head of Securities, Dealmoney Securities.
