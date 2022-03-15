Karnataka HC upholds ban on Hijab in schools, colleges; says it's not an essential religious practice of Islam

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in education institutions. The High Court said wearing Hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam.

"We are of the considered opinion wearing of Hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in the Islamic faith," the court said.

The court said no case is being made out for invalidating the government order of February 5. The full bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi was constituted on February 9 on a petition filed by girls from Udupi who prayed that they should be allowed to wear Hijab even inside the classroom along with the school uniform as it was part of their faith.