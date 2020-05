The Karnataka High Court has asked the state government to place on record its policy to ensure that fundamental rights are available to migrant workers. In an order on May 9, the court directed the state to place on record the arrangements made for operating special trains for the benefit of stranded migrants.

The court also asked the state to look into complaints of migrant workers who claim they are being confined by employees. The Karnataka government has been criticised for cancelling special trains for migrants after a meeting with construction companies.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa recently said that he had asked officials to encourage migrant workers to stay back to revive business in the state. Following the backlash, the government resumed special train services.

The High Court will now hear a petition filed against the state government by the All India Central Council of Trade Unions on May 12. In an order, the HC said, "There has to be rational policy of the State Government laying down the manner in which all the migrant workers who wish to travel back to their home states can be allowed to travel back to their respective states. If some migrant workers who are residing far away from the capital city desire to go back to their respective states and all the procedural formalities with the other states are completed, it follows that necessary arrangements for operation of Shramik Special Trains from different stations will have to be made."

"What is most important is that there has to be a rational policy of the State Government which will ensure that the rights of the migrant workers under sub-clause (d) of Clause (1) of Article 19 read with Article 14 of the Constitution are not infringed and that the migrant workers are made aware of the existence of such policy," the order read.

"If the migrants become aware about the policy of the State Government, it will ensure that they do not undertake adventure of walking from their respective places towards their home States. The consequences of migrants being compelled to walk up to their respective home States are well known and in fact, it cannot be disputed that many such migrants have lost their lives because of the accidents on the roads and on railway tracks. In some cases, as a result of undertaking a long walk and hunger, migrants have lost their lives. We direct the State Government to place on record its policy of enabling the migrant workers to leave the State of Karnataka and reach their respective home States.”