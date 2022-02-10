Karnataka HC over hijab row: No student should insist on wearing religious dress till next hearing

The Karnataka High Court, which is hearing pleas challenging the ban on wearing hijabs in colleges, said on Thursday students should not insist on wearing religious dress or symbols until the matter is pending.

"We will pass an order, but till then, let the schools and colleges resume," Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said. "Till the final hearing, no student should insist on wearing a religious dress to educational institutes."

This order means no student will be able to wear hijabs or saffron shawls to the institutes till the court's final order on the matter. The state government had also barred students from wearing such attire to educational institutes.

The case has been adjourned till Monday.

While passing the interim order, the three-judge Bench of Chief Justice Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice J M Khazi, emphasised peace must return to the state and educational institutes should resume teaching.

Also read:

Devadatt Kamat, the petitioners' lawyer, argued the interim order would lead to suspension of his client's constitutional rights under Article 25 (which promises freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion) and requested the court to consider his objection.

But the Chief Justice denied the request and said the arrangement was only "for a few days till the matter was resolved."

The hijab row started in Udupi in December. Some students wearing hijab were stopped from entering a government college to "ensure uniformity in classrooms". Later, to protest against letting hijab-clad women attend classes, a few students started wearing saffron scarves to their educational institutes. This form of protest started spreading to other institutes in different parts of the state soon.

The government stepped in this week and announced the closure of institutes for three days after the protests turned violent.