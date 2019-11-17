Justice Ranjan Gogoi retires as CJI after several landmark decisions in 13-month tenure
Updated : November 17, 2019 08:12 PM IST
Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the first person from northeast to reach the top of judiciary and credited for bringing the curtains down on the decades old politically and religiously sensitive Ayodhya land dispute, retired as the chief justice of India on Sunday.
His tenure as CJI was not free of controversy as he faced allegations of sexual harassment, of which he was cleared.
Justice Gogoi's name will also be remembered for heading a bench which gave clean chit to the Modi government twice — first on the writ petition and then on Thursday on the pleas seeking review of the December 14, 2018 verdict — in the Rafale fighter jet deal with French firm Dassault Aviation.
