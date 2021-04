Justice NV Ramana likely to take over as 48th CJI; here's a look at his career so far

As the current Chief Justice of India (CJI) is set to retire on April 23 this year, CJI Bobde has made recommendations for the position. Justice NV Ramana will be India's 48th Chief Justice and will start his 16-month tenure on April 24.

He was elevated to the Supreme Court in February 2014, prior to which he was the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court. He has been part of the bench that held the office of the Chief Justice of India under the ambit of the Right to Information Act.

CNBC-TV18’s Ashmit Kumar takes a closer look at Justice Ramana's career so far.