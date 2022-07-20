Anna Chandy made history on February 9, 1959, when she became the first Indian woman to serve as a judge at a high court. Sworn in as a judge of the High Court of Kerala, Chandy held office for over eight years till April 5, 1967.

Chandy was born in 1905 in the then Kingdom of Travancore, which is now Kerala. She was raised in a Syrian Christian family in Thiruvananthapuram. After completing her post-graduation from the Government Law College in the district in 1926, Chandy became the first woman in the state to hold a degree in law.

She started practicing as a barrister in 1929 and specialised in criminal law. Her work as a criminal lawyer earned her widespread acclaim.

Fight for women

Determined to make society a better place for women, Chandy fought for women's right to work. She publicly challenged her contemporaries, including well-known intellectuals like TK Vellu Pillai to demand quotas for women in government jobs.

In 1930, Chandy became the founder and editor of the Malayalam magazine Shreemati. The magazine served as a platform to voice women's rights. Through her publication, Chandy would question discriminating norms that affected women.

Social issues such as widow remarriage often featured in her publication. Chandy also spoke about the enormous wage discrimination faced by women when they worked on farms.

Politics

In 1930, Chandy entered the male-dominated world of politics by standing for the representative body of the Travancore state. However, her venture into politics provoked the ire of the Nair newspaper called Malayala Rajyam although she was supported by the Nasrani Deepika, a Malayalam newspaper.

Chandy could not secure a seat for herself when she contested the elections in 1931. However, she contested in the succeeding year and secured herself a position for two years.

After her retirement as the Kerala High Court judge in April 1967, Chandy served on Law Commission of India. Her biography, serialised by Malayala Manorama and subsequently published in Thrissur by Carmel Books in 1973, was titled Atmakatha.