JPC to meet on November 22 to finalise draft Data Protection Bill

The draft bill raises multiple issues such as storage of data, regulation of data through a regulatory authority, obligations of data fiduciaries, rights of individuals, citizens as well as exemptions that have been allowed to the government.

More than 2 years after its introduction, the wait for the Data Protection Bill continues.

The joint parliamentary committee (JPC) met on Friday hoping to adopt its report before the Winter Session of Parliament on the 29th of November. But, the chairman of the JPC proposed some changes and the panel will now meet once again on the November 22nd.

The draft bill raises multiple issues such as storage of data, regulation of data through a regulatory authority, obligations of data fiduciaries, rights of individuals, citizens as well as exemptions that have been allowed to the government.

Watch video for more.