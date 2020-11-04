  • SENSEX
Johnson & Johnson fails to overturn $2.12 billion baby powder verdict, plans Supreme Court appeal

Updated : November 04, 2020 03:00 AM IST

Missouri's highest court on Tuesday refused to consider Johnson & Johnson's appeal of a $2.12 billion damages award to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in its baby powder and other talc products.
Johnson & Johnson fails to overturn $2.12 billion baby powder verdict, plans Supreme Court appeal

