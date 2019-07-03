Jaypee Infratech: NCLAT tells lenders, allottees to appear on July 17
Updated : July 03, 2019 10:57 PM IST
The tribunal was informed that in the voting that took place on NBCC's bid, 34.75 per cent of home buyers voted in favour, 1.44 per cent voted against, whereas 23.8 per cent did not vote.
It asked the banks to nominate a high ranking officer who will negotiate, while asking them to produce a gist of the resolution plan submitted by NBCC and objections they have with regard to the plan.
