Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • legal>
    • ITC files Rs 100 cr defamation suit against portfolio manager Manu Rishi Guptha for blog post

    ITC files Rs 100 cr defamation suit against portfolio manager Manu Rishi Guptha for blog post

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    In its petition filed before the Calcutta HC, ITC said that Guptha's post suggested that the company's board and management indulged in insider trading, that shareholders had been misled and the company's books had been fudged

    ITC files Rs 100 cr defamation suit against portfolio manager Manu Rishi Guptha for blog post
    ITC has filed a Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit against portfolio manager and blogger Manu Rishi Guptha and two senior officials of financial blog site FinMedium. Guptha, CEO of SEBI-registered investment advisory firm MRG Capital Partners, had written a blog post titled "Magic, illusion or just trickery - The story of ITC", criticising the Kolkata-headquartered company's business decisions alleging irregularities by the management and board of directors.
    The post, first published on Guptha's personal blog site, was later carried by FinMedium, a blog site which aggregates content from financial bloggers in the country. ITC has named founder and Editor-in-Chief of FinMedium Dhruv Girdhar and Managing Editor Ghanist Nagpal as co-defendants in the suit.
    In its petition filed before the Calcutta High Court, ITC said that Guptha's post suggested among other things that the company's board of directors and management routinely indulged in insider trading, the company has been misleading shareholders, that the board had been taking senseless business decisions and that the company has been fudging its book of accounts.
    ITC said that as a consequence of the article, the company and its management have suffered considerable distress, anguish and embarrassment.
    The company added that the statements made in the blog post were false, mischievous and in some places, facts were juxtaposed with innuendos and opinion in an attempt to sensationalise the matter.
    The petition also mentioned that Guptha had earlier written a similar blog post titled "10 blunders - 1 arrogant company - millions of shareholders suffering", but the company had ignored the post, treating it as a "single errant instance".
    ITC said that that the allegations made by Guptha in the post were meant to damage the reputation of the company and the credibility of the management.
    As an alternative, ITC has pleaded that the court conduct an enquiry into the loss and damages suffered by the company due to the post, and arrive at a sum payable by Guptha, Girdhar and Nagpal.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    SolarCity case: Elon Musk kicks off trial with humour and some humblebrag

    Next Article

    Court Corner: How COVID-induced curbs have impacted lawyers' livelihoods

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank664.95 18.70 2.89
    HDFC2,544.90 67.95 2.74
    Grasim1,576.65 40.50 2.64
    Axis Bank770.75 17.15 2.28
    Sun Pharma683.00 14.45 2.16
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank664.60 18.30 2.83
    HDFC2,544.20 66.05 2.67
    Axis Bank770.80 17.15 2.28
    Sun Pharma683.00 14.15 2.12
    NTPC119.80 2.00 1.70
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank664.95 18.70 2.89
    HDFC2,544.90 67.95 2.74
    Grasim1,576.65 40.50 2.64
    Axis Bank770.75 17.15 2.28
    Sun Pharma683.00 14.45 2.16
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank664.60 18.30 2.83
    HDFC2,544.20 66.05 2.67
    Axis Bank770.80 17.15 2.28
    Sun Pharma683.00 14.15 2.12
    NTPC119.80 2.00 1.70

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.4925-0.0775-0.10
    Euro-Rupee88.0420-0.3430-0.39
    Pound-Rupee103.1580-0.2900-0.28
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6748-0.0008-0.11
    View More