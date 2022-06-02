Government is making a committee where you can file an appeal if you want something removed from social media, or want to contest removal by a social media company. This will be directly under ministerial supervision and tasked by bureaucrats. Consequences? Left to imagination. https://t.co/GgNFEpjBMe— Apar (@apar1984) June 2, 2022
Safe harbor protection made contingent on determinations by a, "Grievance Appellate Committee" appointed by the Central Government. Created without statutory support and reporting to a Union Ministry. Zero independence. Censorship & hate speech will balloon at the same time. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/ovlQQT4j9L— Apar (@apar1984) June 2, 2022