Isha Foundation lands in legal trouble for collecting Rs 200 crore under Cauvery Calling; Karnataka HC raps Jaggi Vasudev
Updated : January 08, 2020 05:38 PM IST
The Karnataka High Court has asked the Isha Foundation to disclose the nature of the organisation and how much funds it has collected under its Cauvery Calling Initiative.
This comes after a plea accused the foundation of illegally looking to collect Rs 10,000 crore on behalf of the state government for the river rejuvenation and forestation project.
Petitioner advocate AV Amarnathan filed a petition in the high court in November stating that Isha Foundation is not registered under any trust or Companies Act.
