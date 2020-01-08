Isha Foundation lands in legal trouble for collecting Rs 200 crore under Cauvery Calling; Karnataka HC raps Jaggi Vasudev

Spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Foundation has collected over Rs 200 crore under its Cauvery Calling Initiative, a programme that has now come under fire from the Karnataka High Court.

The Karnataka High Court has asked the Isha Foundation to disclose the nature of the organisation and how much funds it has collected under its Cauvery Calling Initiative for forestation and river rejuvenation.

Coming heavily on the foundation on Tuesday, the high court stated that spiritual matters also have to be bound by law and asked the foundation whether it was 'forcibly' collecting funds, as per hearing updates from Bar & Bench.

The high court is seeking clarity on whether the Isha Foundation is registered as a trust, whether it is authorised to raise funds and whether people are being forced to deposit money. The foundation has to provide these details in the next hearing on February 12.

This comes after a plea accused the foundation of illegally looking to collect Rs 10,000 crore on behalf of the state government for the river rejuvenation and forestation project.

Petitioner advocate AV Amarnathan filed a petition in the high court in November stating that Isha Foundation is not registered under any trust or Companies Act.

"Isha Foundation's advertisements show that it is collecting money for the initiative on behalf of the government. The private organisation cannot collect money from the public on behalf of the government without approval," Amarnathan told CNBC-TV18. The petitioner said Isha Foundation looks to collect Rs 10,000 crore for 242 crore trees under the Cauvery Calling initiative.

Isha Foundation's website describes Cauvery Calling as a "massive on-ground campaign to initiate the revitalization of Cauvery river by supporting farmers to plant 242 crore trees in the Cauvery basin through agroforestry. It will impact the lives of 84 million people, increase farmers’ income 300 – 800% in 5 – 7 years and set the standard for reviving India’s rivers."

The foundation's website shows 4.7 crore trees have been contributed under the initiative for Rs 42/tree, which includes 3.08 crore sapling contribution from government and other nurseries.

This means that Isha Foundation has collected Rs 200 crore so far under the initiative. The foundation had launched Cauvery Calling in Karnataka in September 2019.

Isha Foundation's counsel advocate Ashok Harnahalli told CNBC-TV18 that 'Cauvery Calling' is an independent movement, not associated with the state government.

"Isha Foundation had drafted river rejuvenation and forestation policy and presented it to central and state governments but it is an independent movement," Harnahalli said.

"60,000 farmers have given consent to be part of the initiative and the money collected will be used by the foundation in the plantation of trees on the farmers' land," he added. Harnahalli said the metric of Rs 42/tree was derived based on labour cost, transport cost and maintenance.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has told the high court that it is not involved in the Cauvery Calling Initiative and that it has its own initiative for forestation in which it offers Rs 10/tree to farmers in the Cauvery belt.

Isha Foundation in a statement said, "There has been an attempt by some mischievous sources to make malicious insinuations regarding Cauvery Calling. We have so far been able to get funding that will enable farmers in the Cauvery basin to plant more than 1.6 crore tree saplings."