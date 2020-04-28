Legal Is coronavirus an 'act of God': Abhishek Manu Singhvi weighs in on force majeure clause Updated : April 28, 2020 07:16 PM IST Noted lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi argues that the finite COVID-19 period and price unviability don’t make for a strong force majeure case He called for implementation of COVID code to help deal with the string of force majeure cases that may follow First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365