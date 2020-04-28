Is coronavirus an 'act of God': Abhishek Manu Singhvi weighs in on force majeure clause

With the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown leading to a situation many individuals and companies having contractual obligations may not have imagined or prepared for, can they invoke 'force majeure' to get away with their obligations?

For instance, in the recent Vedanta vs Halliburton case, the Delhi High Court granted temporary relief to Halliburton, which cited the force majeure clause, restraining Vedanta from invoking its bank guarantees till the next hearing on May 11.

But well-known corporate lawyer and MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi says using the force majeure clause, which is sometimes translated to 'act of God', may not be enough if failure to honour an obligation because of COVID-19 ends up in court.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Singhvi said the 'force majeure' clause cannot widely apply to cases. “Some calibrated areas will get relief but otherwise it is a very narrow concept," he said.

The lockdown may result in escalation of costs for one party that would render some them unable to deliver on the contract profitably.

But Singhvi argued that price escalation was "the weakest factor in a force majeure case”. “It must be proved that the contract is impossible to fulfill,” he said.

He added that a party that abrogates from its contractual obligation have to prove that it is impossible to fulfill, and not just temporarily.

Given that the lockdown is expected to be lifted at some point in the future, parties cannot escape their obligations.

“A temporary situation is not a good enough reason to wriggle out of a contractual agreement,” said Singhvi.

"The temporariness of a situation and alternative means to fulfil a contract have to be taken into cognisance by courts of law across the world. This forms the precedent for the present cases as well," he added.

Singhvi cited the example of 2017 SC judgment in Energy Watchdog vs the CERC case in which the court observed that “the events...cannot be said to have made the performance of the contract impossible and the contract has not been frustrated at all.”

The Supreme Court referred to an English case of Tsakiroglou & Co. Ltd. v. Noblee Thorl GmbH, wherein the closure of the Suez canal (which was the customary route for shipping the goods) was held to not give rise to frustration of a contract of sale of groundnuts.

In that case, the freight rate for another longer route was too expensive but this did not mean impossibility to perform the contract. The House of Lords held that even though the contract had become more onerous to perform, it was not fundamentally altered.

When asked about cases of tenancy and construction where tenants may not be able to pay rents, or developers cannot deliver houses on time, Singvi said such contracts cannot be made null and void for a temporary situation. "The chances of relaxing the time period for the fulfilment of the contract is more likely in these cases," he said.

Singvhi cited the example of Singapore, whose approach to the COVID-19 situation is much more reasonable, according to him. "They have stipulated various items which are foreseen and given the guidelines to deal with them,"

Singhvi also recommended the government come up with a "COVID Code as a solution to avert a flood of litigations”.