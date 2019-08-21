Is Aadhaar-social media stir giving you a headache? We have it all simplified for you

The Tamil Nadu government has told the Supreme Court that social media profiles of users should be linked with their Aadhaar numbers to keep a check on fake, defamatory, pornographic, anti-national and terror content.

Facebook has, however, objected to this saying sharing the Aadhaar number would violate the privacy policy of users. It has sought that the cases pending on social media and Aadhaar-linking in Madras, Bombay and MP high courts be transferred saying it is difficult to defend itself before multiple high courts.

The SC has agreed to hear its plea and has sought response from the Centre, Google, Twitter, YouTube, and others.

While the dilemma and debate continue over linking of Aadhaar with social media users' profiles, here's taking a look at what the 12-digit unique identity number is mandatory for:

Linking PAN with Aadhaar:

Linking of PAN with Aadhaar has been made mandatory by the government. The details of the PAN have to match the details in the Aadhaar. One can link PAN with the Aadhaar by sending an SMS to PAN service providers in the format: UIDPAN<12 digit Aadhaar><10 digit PAN> to 567678 or 56161. As per the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) notification dated March 31, 2019, the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar has been extended to September 30, 2019.

Filing income tax returns (ITR):

From April 1, 2019, it is mandatory to quote and link Aadhaar number while filing an income tax return (ITR).

You can login to the income tax e-filing website www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in by entering PAN (User ID), password and your date of birth. Once you are logged in and your account opens, click on 'Profile Settings' tab and select the last option 'Link Aadhaar'. The screen will show the message, 'Your PAN is already linked to Aadhaar number XXXX1234'.

Welfare schemes: Aadhaar remains mandatory to avail the benefits of several government-run social welfare schemes and subsidies.

Aadhaar is not mandatory for the following services:

Bank accounts:

In a relief to customers, the Supreme Court last year ruled that Aadhaar is not required to open bank accounts. The court ruled Section 57, which enabled any "body corporate or person" or private entity to demand Aadhaar, unconstitutional.

SIM cards:

As Section 57 was ruled as unconstitutional by the apex court, linking of Aadhaar with mobile phone numbers no longer stands mandatory.

Competitive exams, school admissions:

The SC had also ruled that Aadhaar is not mandatory to register for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), University Grants Commission (UGC) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams.