Is Aadhaar-social media stir giving you a headache? We have it all simplified for you
Updated : August 21, 2019 03:20 PM IST
The Tamil Nadu government has told the Supreme Court that social media profiles of users should be linked with their Aadhaar numbers to keep a check on fake, defamatory, pornographic, anti-national and terror content.
Facebook has, however, objected to this saying sharing the Aadhaar number would violate the privacy policy of users.
The SC has agreed to hear its plea and has sought response from the Centre, Google, Twitter, YouTube, and others.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more