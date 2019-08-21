Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Is Aadhaar-social media stir giving you a headache? We have it all simplified for you

Updated : August 21, 2019 03:20 PM IST

The Tamil Nadu government has told the Supreme Court that social media profiles of users should be linked with their Aadhaar numbers to keep a check on fake, defamatory, pornographic, anti-national and terror content.
Facebook has, however, objected to this saying sharing the Aadhaar number would violate the privacy policy of users.
The SC has agreed to hear its plea and has sought response from the Centre, Google, Twitter, YouTube, and others.

