INX Media case: Chidambaram conspired with son, Indrani pardoned, says CBI charge sheet

Updated : October 18, 2019 11:04 PM IST

In the charge sheet filed against Chidambaram and 13 others in the alleged INX corruption case, the CBI said the former FM approved foreign investments in INX Media and INX News Pvt Ltd in lieu of "illegal gratification" in India and through offshore payments.
On why Mukerjea has not been included as an accused in the case, CBI said it was “since her application for becoming approver and grant of pardon has been accepted by the court on 11/07/2019.
