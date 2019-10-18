INX Media case: Indrani Mukerjea says paid $5 million to Chidambaram, his son
Updated : October 18, 2019 10:37 PM IST
The CBI also stated that it is awaiting response to its Letters Rogatory (formal request to a foreign court for judicial assistance) sent to five countries.
The four entities charged are INX Media Private Limited (currently 9X Media Private Limited), INX News Private Limited (Direct News), Chess Management Services Private Limited and Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited (ASCPL).
