INX Media Case: ED issues lookout circular against former FM P Chidambaram

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a lookout circular (LOC) against former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram in connection with the 2017 INX Media case, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday. A lookout circular prevents an accused from leaving the country.

The development comes after Justice N. V. Ramana-led Supreme Court bench refused to grant the leader interim relief from arrest. Justice Ramana told Chidambaramâ€™s lawyer Kapil Sibal that the case will be sent to CJI Ranjan Gogoi and he will pass the order.

The Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, refused to grant Chidambaram any protection from arrest in the case, after which the Congress leader moved SC.

A team of CBI officers landed at Chidambaram's posh Jor Bagh residence after the high court ruling to locate him but left as it could not find the leader.

The CBI is investigating Chidambaram in the INX Media case, which it had registered on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as finance minister.

The ED is probing the money laundering case which it lodged in 2018.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday came in support of Chidambaram and slammed the centre over the action of probe agencies against the former FM.

"An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, P Chidambaram ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

"He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government, but the truth is inconvenient to cowards so he is being shamefully hunted down. We stand by him and will continue to fight for the truth no matter what the consequences are," she added.