INX Media Case: ED issues lookout circular against former FM P Chidambaram
Updated : August 21, 2019 12:01 PM IST
The development comes after Justice N. V. Ramana-led Supreme Court bench refused to grant the leader interim relief from arrest.
The Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, refused to grant Chidambaram any protection from arrest in the case, after which the Congress leader moved SC.
A team of CBI officers landed at Chidambaram's posh Jor Bagh residence after the high court ruling to locate him but left as it could not find the leader.
