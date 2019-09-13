#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Interpol issues red corner notice against Nirav Modi's brother

Updated : September 13, 2019 12:41 PM IST

According to Interpol, the RCN was issued against Nehal Modi on charges of the money laundering.
Nirav Modi and Choksi are being investigated by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation after PNB alleged that they cheated the bank of Rs 13,500 crore
