Legal
Interpol issues global arrest warrant against Nirav Modi's wife in PNB fraud case
Updated : August 25, 2020 03:09 PM IST
Once such a notice issued against a fugitive, the Interpol asks its 192-member countries to arrest or detain the person if spotted in their countries after which extradition or deportation proceedings can begin.
Ami Modi is stated to have left country soon after the alleged bank fraud case came into light in 2018.
Nirav Modi (49), is currently lodged in a UK jail after being arrested in London in March, 2019 and is currently fighting extradition to India.