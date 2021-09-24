Insolvency professionals vs monkey catchers: How to reward professionals – Lessons from NCLAT

I spent the summer of 2016 in the labyrinthine corridors of Shastri Bhawan, Delhi where the Ministry of Corporate Affairs is located, as part of the research team drafting the IBC. Legal drafting aside, the greater challenge was entering Shastri Bhawan unscathed from scores of feral monkeys which infested the office complex from the forested areas near central Delhi. The caretakers at Shastri Bhawan decided to deploy ‘madaris’ — monkey catchers who would strategically position their ‘langurs’ around the office. Langurs are larger and more aggressive subcontinental primates who are sworn enemies of their simian cousins.

There were discussions on whether a formal tender be floated with technical and financial criteria for unearthing the best monkey catcher to protect the mandarins of Shastri Bhawan. Thankfully better sense prevailed. Officials relied on rules which allowed greater leeway in awarding contracts for unskilled work below a monetary threshold. The logic was that if any set of langurs could do the job, then hire the cheapest monkey catcher and get on with life.

The monkey-catching franchise lies in stark contrast to the highly technical and complex role another troubleshooter — the 'insolvency professional' plays under the IBC . To enumerate just a few functions: the IP ousts the incumbent management and takes control over the board; is liable for innumerable statutory compliances; has to collate claims from hundreds of creditors; and initiate recovery actions for fraudulent conduct by the promoters often at grave personal risk and criminal intimidation.

Most importantly, the IP acts as a sell-side investment banker who must attract lucrative bids for maximising recoveries for creditors. The process is further complicated by variances in size, geography and industry of the company; macroeconomic factors; and the undue delays at the NCLT . The success in resolving large IBC cases has been predicated on the efforts of IP firms who have deployed large operational teams, adapted learnings from international best practices and found creative transactional structures for bidders.

In the insolvency of Ariisto Developers Pvt. Ltd the IP charged a success fee for achieving a successful resolution of the corporate debtor. The CoC, being suitably impressed by the turnaround, exercised its commercial judgement and approved a success fee for the IP. The NCLT, however, made gratuitous observations on the amount of success fee charged which was duly ratified by the CoC, and struck it down. On appeal, the NCLAT held that the fee linked to the successful outcome of an insolvency process is speculative and contingent in nature, and cannot be charged by IPs.

Disappointingly, the order notes: “The role of the resolution professional has to be like a dispassionate person connected with the performance of his duties under the Code for a reasonable fee and it cannot be result-oriented”. This philosophy is a throwback to the pre-liberalisation era where the nobility of professionals was thought to be inversely proportional to their professional charges. In today’s market economy, IPs act as essential elements of corporate renewal deserving market-based incentives and professional dignity.

The NCLAT’s decision is problematic at many levels. First, it makes for poor economic rationale. Basic principles of contract design dictate that a principal must properly incentivize agents to achieve optimum results. Linking pay to performance will make IPs strive harder to turn around the company to attract higher bids, negotiate harder when bidders show up and reduce conditionalities in closing the deal. It is common for sell-side merchant banks to charge a contingent fee as it leads to better alignment of interests. As long as the contingent fee arrangement is transparent, robustly negotiated and approved by the CoC, it does not erode the sanctity of the IP’s role. On the contrary, it rewards good IPs who have skin in the game and leads to greater recovery for public sector banks.

The NCLAT’s decision is also contrary to stated legislative policy. The report of the Bankruptcy Law Reform Committee (BLRC) noted that the fee of IPs must not be regulated and should be decided my market forces. The IBC does not impose any direct fetters on the fee that may be charged by IPs. IBBI’s guidelines merely note that the fee should be reasonable and commensurate with requisite effort but in a separate circular IBBI recognises that IPs may charge a success fee. Further, a recent order at a disciplinary proceeding at IBBI, clearly acknowledges that IPs can charge a success fee.

Even the liquidation regulations link the payment of the liquidator’s fee to the timeline and quantum of recoveries made under the liquidation process. Further, the UK insolvency rules, from which IBC borrows heavily, also allow IPs in the UK to charge a success fee. Moreover, anecdotal evidence suggests that IP fees in India as a fraction of overall recoveries to creditors is the lowest among advanced insolvency jurisdictions. Clearly, the legislative intent, subordinate legislation, IBBI’s conduct as well as international precedent — all indicate that the success fee is acceptable. It ill-behooves a commercial tribunal with limited powers to trespass on policy issues settled by the parliament.

The NCALT order may take us back to the dark ages of official liquidators under the dreaded BIFR regime. OLs were underpaid and understaffed paper-pushers without any incentive to achieve an early or profitable resolution. Secondly, making IP’s fee justiciable means each IP may have to defend the reasonableness of the fee arrangement before a judge having her own subjective notions of propriety. Professionals will repeatedly face the ignominy of defending their contractually negotiated professional charges in an open court.

Thirdly, NCLTs are overburdened with the number of pending IBC cases. They do not have the wherewithal to sit on judgement on the fee being charged by IPs in thousands of ongoing IBC cases. Snatching the flexibility of deciding case-specific fee structures strikes at the commercial wisdom of CoC — a principle upheld on numerous occasions by the Supreme Court . Lenders and IPs should be able to freely enter into legally enforceable contracts which cannot be retrospectively upended.

At my last visit to Shastri Bhawan in June of 2021, I was glad to find that the monkey menace had abated. Clearly, hiring the cheapest monkey catcher did the trick. But I doubt if hiring a dispassionate IP at a judicially determined flat fee can turn around the next multibillion-dollar steel plant or NBFC in distress.

—The author, Suharsh Sinha, is Partner at AZB Partner. Views expressed are personal