Chief Justice SA Bobde has recommended the name of Justice NV Ramana as the next Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. The development comes as Chief Justice Bobde is all set to retire on April 23. According to a source familiar with the development, Chief Justice Bobde sent a letter to the Centre confirming Justice Ramana as the next Chief Justice. As per norms, a written communication from the incumbent Chief Justice is sent a month before his retirement.

Justice Ramana will take charge as the 48th Chief Justice of India on April 24 and serve in the position till his retirement on August 26, 2022. He will have a tenure of over 16 months as the Chief Justice, which is slightly lower than the average 19-month tenure of CJIs. Since 2005, eleven people have served as the CJI. Of these only two served for a period over 19 months-- Justice KG Balakrishnan for 40 months and his successor SH Kapadia for 29. Justice RM Lodha had the shortest tenure--5 months, followed by JS Khehar and Altamas Kabir at eight and nine months respectively.