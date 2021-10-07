Rakesh Gangwal drags IndiGo to Delhi High Court in arbitral dispute; hearing on Oct 8

IndiGo’s promoter Rakesh Gangwal on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court against the domestic airline in connection with the arbitral dispute and sought an urgent hearing. The court will take up the plea on Friday at around 11 a.m.

Earlier on September 25, the London Court of International Arbitration had given the final award in the feud between two IndiGo promoters Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia. Both parties were granted 90 days’ time to enforce the order.

However, Gangwal had moved the Delhi High Court before the deadline and also agreed to enforce the orders before the 90-day period.

Gangwal Group holds 36.63 percent share and Bhatia's lnterGlobe Enterprises Private Limited holds 38.2 percent stake in IndiGo as of June 2021.